NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden's Honest Admission

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Jon Gruden made a rare public appearance and made some interesting comments.

Gruden said he's ashamed of the misogynistic and racial emails he sent. He said the emails were shameful, but he believes that he's still a good person.

"I'm ashamed about what has come about in those emails and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful. But, I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, and have three great boys. I still love football. I made some mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't. I just ask for forgiveness and hopefully, I get another shot."

Naturally, his comments went viral on social media. Most fans aren't ready to forgive him just yet.

"Ed note: You can apologize without 'but,'" reporter Patrick Clayborn said.

"going to church and being married for 31 years doesnt make you a good person," one person said.

Others, however, are.

"I forgive Gruden...Sure, the emails were horrible. I believe as long as a person can learn from their lesson and change their outlook, they would earn forgiveness," another fan said.

