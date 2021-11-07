The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Jordan Love Mom, Girlfriend Photo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There’s nothing wrong with nosebleed seats, but when your son/boyfriend is playing in the game, you’d think you’d have a better view of the game…

Sunday afternoon, Jordan Love is making the first start of his NFL career. The second-year quarterback, a first round pick in 2020, is starting in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive test.

Love’s mother and girlfriend are in attendance at Sunday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Here’s where their seats are located:

What’s up with that, Chiefs (or Packers)?

“They sat Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother in Overland Park,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt tweeted.

Many other NFL fans have taken to social media to make jokes of their own.

One NFL fan had the best joke of them all, though.

“Rodgers gave Love the seats he usually gives his family,” one fan tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Well played.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.