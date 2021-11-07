NFL World Reacts To Jordan Love Mom, Girlfriend Photo

There’s nothing wrong with nosebleed seats, but when your son/boyfriend is playing in the game, you’d think you’d have a better view of the game…

Sunday afternoon, Jordan Love is making the first start of his NFL career. The second-year quarterback, a first round pick in 2020, is starting in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive test.

Love’s mother and girlfriend are in attendance at Sunday afternoon’s game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Here’s where their seats are located:

Oh my god they gave Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mom the worst seats in the house ☠️ pic.twitter.com/nfo6eu5STu — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) November 7, 2021

What’s up with that, Chiefs (or Packers)?

“They sat Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother in Overland Park,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt tweeted.

They sat Jordan Love’s girlfriend and mother in Overland Park:pic.twitter.com/i84a7hVcvX — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) November 7, 2021

Many other NFL fans have taken to social media to make jokes of their own.

Jordan Love’s mom and girlfriend’s seats pic.twitter.com/4PtLZwb5Wr — Zachary Jacobson (@itszachariahj) November 7, 2021

I know it’s an away game but the Packers couldn’t have helped out Jordan Love to get his Mom and girlfriend closer seats? pic.twitter.com/giwPMabIWy — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) November 7, 2021

Here go the seats that the Kansas City Chiefs gave to Jordan Love mom and girlfriend pic.twitter.com/Uac1fYVU9a — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) November 7, 2021

Jordan Love's girlfriend and mom trying to figure out which player is Jordan Love from all the way up there pic.twitter.com/u0y1HvPd6g — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) November 7, 2021

One NFL fan had the best joke of them all, though.

“Rodgers gave Love the seats he usually gives his family,” one fan tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Well played.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are leading the Packers, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. This afternoon’s game is airing on FOX.