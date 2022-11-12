NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen, Bills Quarterback Decision News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Josh Allen is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Bills recently got some encouraging news on the superstar quarterback.

Despite the UCL injury on his right throwing elbow, Allen is able to grip the ball and got some throwing work in during practice on Friday.

The Buffalo squad elected not to elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad, pointing to a potential start for Allen on Sunday.

"#Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday. That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the #Vikings despite an elbow sprain," NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Being able to 'grip a football' and do 'some' throwing seems like an awfully low threshold to suit up," one fan wrote.

"He shouldn’t be playing this week," another said.

"If Allen suffers a setback tomorrow NFL Twitter gonna be insane," another added.

Allen will be a game-time decision before tomorrow's contest at 1 p.m. ET.