NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa Handshake Video
Josh Allen was pretty devastated following the Buffalo Bills' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Allen slammed his helmet when the clock hit zero before he was approached by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa gave him a hug while Allen put his head on his shoulder. It was a pretty emotional handshake, based on this short video:
NFL fans liked this display of sportsmanship from both players.
Allen looked to be exhausted following the loss. He was on the field for a ton of snaps in blistering heat and couldn't lead the Bills on a game-winning drive.
That said, these two teams look poised to play more close games for years down the line.
Hopefully, there's this kind of sportsmanship at the end of every single one.