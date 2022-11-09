NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen Wednesday Injury Update

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was evaluated for a right elbow injury earlier this week, but it doesn't seem like time has brought any more clarity for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg, "coach Sean McDermott said that Josh Allen is 'day-to-day' and that 'we'll see' if he [plays this weekend]."

The NFL world reacted to Allen's injury update on Wednesday.

"We have learned nothing!!" a Bills fan tweeted.

"Interesting. Tells me that it’s not a complete tear," another begged.

"This is smart," replied Dominique Clare. "Make the Vikings have to prepare for both and watch double the film."

"The Vikings faced backup QBs against the Saints, Dolphins and Commanders. If Case Keenum plays against his old team, he'd be the fourth backup the Vikings have faced this year," tweeted Minnesota beat writer Ben Goessling.

Allen is reportedly dealing with stress on the ulnar collateral ligament in this throwing elbow.