NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Nickname Suggestion

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Kimberly Jones of NFL Network interviews Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen had fun joking around with punter Matt Araiza.

Allen wants the rookie punter to be nicknamed the "Hold God" because he doesn't want him on the field too often.

It's a perfect way of saying he wants the offense to be on the field deep into enemy territory each drive.

Bills fans really like this suggestion from Allen.

The Bills are set to have one of the best offenses in the league this season. They averaged 382 yards (fifth in the NFL) and 28 points per game (third in the NFL) last season.

That said, having Araiza could do wonders for the Bills if they're having a tough time moving the football.

He has the ability to pin any team deep in their own territory, no matter what yard line he's punting from.