NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Notable Demand

This week saw veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley unretire and rejoin the Bills. And according to News 4 Buffalo's Louie Del Rio, it can all be traced back to Josh Allen.

Per Del Rio, "Beasley will sign to Practice Squad. I was just told this is all Josh Allen. He’s specifically asked for Brown & Beasley. The team was approached about the move. Not one player in the locker room opposed."

The NFL world reacted to Allen's pull in the franchise on Tuesday.

"The Bills locker room loves Beasley. It’s a very vocal minority of the fanbase that is annoying about him," a fan said.

"For those wondering. THIS is my source that Allen asked for Beasley. Take it as you will. Safe to assume Allen signed off on it for sure," a Bills account said.

"Now all we need to do is save Jerry Hughes in Houston!!" another replied.

"Love the move. Love the player. Band back together. Guy is nails."

"Josh."

"This is the kind of teammate Josh is. He forms relationships, and loves these guys like brothers. That’s part of the reason we have what we do here," another member of Bills Mafia said.

In three seasons in Buffalo Beasley recorded 231 catches for 2,438 yards and 11 TDs. He'll look to add to that in short order upon his return.