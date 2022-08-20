NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Preseason Touchdown Throw

BUFFALO, NY - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at New Era Field on October 7, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't take long to pick up where he left off in his first preseason action of the year.

The odds-on MVP favorite looked outstanding on Buffalo's first drive; completing all three of his pass attempts and finishing it off with this 28-yard touchdown strike to Gabriel Davis:

The NFL world reacted to Allen's TD throw on social media.

"Josh with the 'I want to run but they don’t want me to run in preseason so I guess I’ll stop and throw it' thought," a fan replied. "Go Bills!"

"Allen literally just glanced up, and fired a missile without blinking," another pointed out.

"Rookie Josh Allen is running out of that clean pocket when he felt a lil pressure… vet Josh Allen looks back and sees it’s a clean pocket turns back around steps up into the pocket and hits a bomb."

"Real. Deal," tweeted a member of Bills Mafia.

How many more snaps Allen sees this preseason is still a question mark, but right now he already looks to be in midseason form.