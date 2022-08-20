NFL World Reacts To Josh Allen's Preseason Touchdown Throw
Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn't take long to pick up where he left off in his first preseason action of the year.
The odds-on MVP favorite looked outstanding on Buffalo's first drive; completing all three of his pass attempts and finishing it off with this 28-yard touchdown strike to Gabriel Davis:
The NFL world reacted to Allen's TD throw on social media.
"Josh with the 'I want to run but they don’t want me to run in preseason so I guess I’ll stop and throw it' thought," a fan replied. "Go Bills!"
"Allen literally just glanced up, and fired a missile without blinking," another pointed out.
"Rookie Josh Allen is running out of that clean pocket when he felt a lil pressure… vet Josh Allen looks back and sees it’s a clean pocket turns back around steps up into the pocket and hits a bomb."
"Real. Deal," tweeted a member of Bills Mafia.
How many more snaps Allen sees this preseason is still a question mark, but right now he already looks to be in midseason form.