NFL World Reacts To Josh Gordon Unhappy News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs plays the field against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Josh Gordon isn't happy that he still has to pay one of his former teams.

The free agent wide receiver took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted about how it's dumb that he has to continue to pay the Cleveland Browns money, even though he doesn't play for them anymore.

Gordon spent five seasons with the Browns before he was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018.

There's no clear-cut reason why Gordon has to continue paying the Browns and fans are a bit mixed on whether he should have to keep doing it.

There's also no word on when Gordon will have to stop paying the Browns.

It also remains to be seen if he ever plays a meaningful NFL snap again.