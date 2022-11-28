NFL World Reacts To Josh Jacobs' Insane Performance

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Josh Jacobs was HIM on Sunday evening for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seattle Seahawks had no answer for the Raiders' running back, especially after he scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

On first down with less than five minutes left, Jacobs took the ball and sprinted through a hole for 86 yards to get the Raiders their fourth win of the season. He also finished the game with 303 total yards.

Of those 303 yards, 229 of them came on the ground. He also averaged over six yards a carry.

This performance got a lot of praise from the NFL community on social media.

The Raiders have now won two games in a row and are currently 4-7 heading into next Sunday's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Jacobs is able to play well in that one, the Raiders will have a good chance of extending their winning streak to three. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.