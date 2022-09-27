NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Been 12 years and he’s still hurt about it [clown emoji]," one fan wrote.

"I don't want to talk about my ex from ten years ago either," another said.

"This is what stinks about the NFL no longer making coaches do conference calls with the media in the opposing city," another added.

After notching an 8-8 season in his first year as an NFL head coach in 2009, McDaniels went 3-9 before getting fired midway through the 2010 season in Denver.

McDaniels finds himself on the hot seat yet again in 2022. The longtime Bill Belichick offensive coordinator is now 0-3 to start his second head coaching stint in Las Vegas, despite a promising roster.

The Raiders and Broncos will face off in Las Vegas at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.