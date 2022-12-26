NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 09: Cornerback Josh Norman #24 of the Washington Redskins looks on against the New York Giants at FedExField on December 09, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015.

Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order.

Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."

The NFL world reacted to the news of Norman possibly returning to the Panthers' secondary on Monday.

"Wow," a user replied.

"LMFAO," another laughed.

"Call up Cam, Luke, TD, and Greg too," tweeted The Ringer's Steven Ruiz.

"They ain't winning a single game with him," another fan said.

"Bring him home!" a user exclaimed.

"Josh Norman is working out with the Panthers today and they hope to sign him if all goes well, per Steve Wilks," Meirov followed-up.

"Hahaha yeah good luck with that."

Norman hasn't played at a Pro Bowl level since that magical Super Bowl run seven years ago.

Still, he could provide a veteran presence to Carolina's backend should he sign.