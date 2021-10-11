NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury News

Pittsburgh Steelers fans woke up to some rough injury news for star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday morning.

Smith-Schuster, who left Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos with an apparent injury, is now expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Steelers are reportedly putting Smith-Schuster on the injured reserve list. He is expected to miss the rest of the year.

Gerry Dulac first reported the news.

“Steelers expected to put JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve and are fearful he will miss rest of the season after injuring his shoulder vs Broncos, per sources,” he reports.

This is a tough blow for the Steelers, but an even bigger blow to Smith-Schuster, who signed a one-year contract this offseason.

Smith-Schuster was hoping to have a bounceback season in 2021, leading to a big contract in free agency in 2022.

“I hate that so much for him. Hard worker and a absolute leader. Hopefully we can find a way to get him a new contract,” one fan tweeted.

“He was a big part of why the running game got going I saw him blocking and setting or crashing in from the edge repeatedly,” another fan added.

Smith-Schuster was in a lot of pain after getting hit on Sunday.

JuJu Smith-Schuster in a lot of pain after a hit by Kareem Jackson. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/PopZT9IQM5 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021

Hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as believed and we’ll get to see Smith-Schuster back on the field later this season.