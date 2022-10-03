NFL World Reacts To JuJu Smith-Schuster's Chiefs Admission

KANSAS CITY, MO - JUNE 15: Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) catches a pass during minicamp on June 15, 2022 at the Chiefs Training Facility in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster took a pot shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

He spoke with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth before the Chiefs-Buccaneers game and said that he's learned more about offense with the Kansas City staff than he did in five years in Pittsburgh.

This is hardly surprising, considering that Andy Reid is one of the greatest offensive minds that the NFL has ever seen. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is also pretty good, too.

During Smith-Schuster's time with the Steelers, he had Todd Haley, Randy Fichtner, and Matt Canada as his offensive coordinators. No disrespect to them as coaches, but they don't stack up to Reid and Bieniemy.

Steelers fans also agree with that sentiment.

Smith-Schuster finished the game with five receptions for 46 yards. Through four games, he's compiled 19 receptions for 224 yards but has yet to find the endzone.

That first touchdown could come as soon as next Monday when the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders.