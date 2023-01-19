Look: NFL World Reacts To Julian Edelman's Announcement

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 04: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During the latest episode of Inside the NFL, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman commented on Tom Brady's future.

Brady had a rough performance on Monday night against the Cowboys. Fans around the country are wondering if that's the last time we'll see the seven-time Super Bowl champion on the gridiron.

At the very least, Edelman believes Monday's game was Brady's last as the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers.

“If he has another season, it’s not going to be in Tampa Bay,” Edelman said. “Just because, Tom’s a businessman, Tom’s a smart guy. He’s going to do exactly what he did when he left New England. He’s going to go to the best situation that helps him win — if he wants to continue his playing career. I don’t know.”

Overall, the NFL world isn't shocked by Edelman's assessment of Brady's situation.

"It looks like Brady definitely leaving Tampa which we assumed but still shocking to hear, for me at least," one fan said. "But JE not giving any more info."

"This is true," another fan wrote.

"Edelman sounds positive Tom Brady is out of Tampa - football or not," a Twitter user commented.

Brady finished this season with 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. At times, he showed that he can still produce at a high level.

We'll have to patiently wait for Brady to make a decision on the 2023 season.