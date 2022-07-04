NFL World Reacts To Julio Jones, Packers Speculation

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the bench during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are currently the odds-on favorites to sign free agent receiver Julio Jones.

Vegas lists the Packers' odds at +325 to sign Jones. The three teams that are below them are the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Cleveland Browns.

The Packers have been rumored to be a top destination for Jones throughout the offseason. They've been looking to get deeper at the receiver position after Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Some NFL fans see Jones signing with Green Bay as a formality.

Jones spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans but was banged up during it. He appeared in 10 games and finished with 434 receiving yards and one touchdown off 31 receptions.

Before that season, he spent the previous 10 with the Atlanta Falcons and was arguably the best receiver in the league during that time.

Seeing Jones catch passes from Aaron Rodgers would be pretty sweet. All Green Bay has to do is offer him a deal he can't refuse.