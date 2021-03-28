The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Draft Speculation

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a hit against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There always seems to be at least one top quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft with an extremely wide range of opinions. Justin Fields appears to be that quarterback in the 2021 class.

For most of the 2019 and 2020 college football seasons, Fields was seen as the clear No. 2 prospect behind Trevor Lawrence. However, that changed at some point, with Fields falling behind the likes of Zach Wilson (and maybe Mac Jones, too).

One former NFL executive shared what he’s hearing about Fields leading up to next month’s draft. The range of opinions is crazy wide on the former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

“Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I’ve heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren’t moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance,” Gil Brandt wrote.

A fourth round grade is…extreme.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the crazy Justin Fields draft speculation.

It’s obviously understandable that teams will have wide ranging views on prospects, but a fourth round grade on Justin Fields seems like a major stretch.

All it takes is one team to like you enough to go high, though, and that’s probably what will happen with Fields next month.


