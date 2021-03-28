NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Draft Speculation

There always seems to be at least one top quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft with an extremely wide range of opinions. Justin Fields appears to be that quarterback in the 2021 class.

For most of the 2019 and 2020 college football seasons, Fields was seen as the clear No. 2 prospect behind Trevor Lawrence. However, that changed at some point, with Fields falling behind the likes of Zach Wilson (and maybe Mac Jones, too).

One former NFL executive shared what he’s hearing about Fields leading up to next month’s draft. The range of opinions is crazy wide on the former Ohio State Buckeyes star.

“Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I’ve heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren’t moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance,” Gil Brandt wrote.

Justin Fields is all over the place in terms of where teams have placed him on their boards. Highest I've heard is top 5, lowest: Round 4. My guess is 49ers aren't moving up for him, but instead Trey Lance. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 26, 2021

A fourth round grade is…extreme.

Here’s how the NFL world is reacting to the crazy Justin Fields draft speculation.

Here we go … 🙄 Always remember who the GM of an NFL charter franchise picked/didn’t pick at QB in 2017. Aaron Rodgers went 24th overall, Drew Brees was a second rounder, Russell Wilson was a third & Tom Brady was a sixth. HOFs. And the 3 1st round QBs after Cam in 2011. 👎 https://t.co/FV6tiel6wU — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) March 27, 2021

Whoever said Justin Fields is a fourth-rounder should immediately lose their job. https://t.co/Vr2msgUZ9n — Derek Peterson (@DrPeteyHV) March 27, 2021

Didn’t catch this yesterday, but ….. …. …. ROUND 4?! https://t.co/Sav99Mg4Oi — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) March 27, 2021

Who ranked Fields all the way down to round 4? Wow… THAT scout will be looking for a new job soon! Smdh!!! https://t.co/3vZe9y2ULr — A. Duggal, MD (@DocDuggal) March 27, 2021

C'mon. No one has Justin Fields in the 4th round. Stand-up comedy is not your thing. https://t.co/ivZxAlCoLr — Larry Phillips (@Ohiopreplegends) March 27, 2021

lot of ppl in disbelief about this. i had two sources with one team tell me they had Trubisky graded in the 3rd round in '17. Grain of salt bc they were saying this in 2020, knowing how Trubisky played, but just to say there are prospects who teams will have really dif views on https://t.co/tBgF6vpJbd — Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) March 27, 2021

It’s obviously understandable that teams will have wide ranging views on prospects, but a fourth round grade on Justin Fields seems like a major stretch.

All it takes is one team to like you enough to go high, though, and that’s probably what will happen with Fields next month.