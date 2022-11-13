NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields' Huge Performance Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Another Sunday, another massive performance from Bears second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

The Ohio State product continues to make major strides under Matt Eberflus and has proven himself to be one of the league's most dynamic weapons behind center right now.

Here's some of what the NFL world had to say about Fields on social media:

"JUSTIN FIELDS DUSTED THE WHOLE DEFENSE," Bleacher Report tweeted.

"Absolute magic from Justin Fields," said Barstool Sports. "H1M."

"JUSTIN FIELDS IS ON A DIFFERENT LEVEL RIGHT NOW," commented PFF's Ari Meirov.

"'My name is Justin Fields, and I am the fastest man alive,'" tweeted ESPN.

"I know Justin Fields ain’t outathleticizing athletes that have outathleticised other humans their entire sports careers again is he?" asked Ryan Clark. "Not the dude that gets all the 'but his athleticism ain’t gonna help him at quarterbacking' hate? Nah, can’t be. We musta dreamed that Tuddy."

"Justin. Fields. Is ELECTRIFYING," tweeted Pat McAfee.

Over 300 combined yards and four total touchdowns and he's not even done yet.