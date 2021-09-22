The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Justin Fields News

Justin Fields warms up before a game.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 14: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears participates in warm-ups before a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on August 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears fans — the moment has finally arrived

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to notch his first career NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After backing up veteran starter Andy Dalton through the first two weeks of the season, the No. 11 overall pick will take over QB1 duties in Week 3.

During a Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton suffered a bone bruise on his knee that knocked him out of the game. While these certainly aren’t the circumstances that the team hoped for, fans are thrilled about the opportunity to see what Fields can do as a starting QB.

Though fans may be excited for now, head coach Matt Nagy has made it very clear that Dalton is expected to return to the starting role once he’s healthy.

Coming in as relief after Dalton’s injury on Sunday, Fields struggled through the air, completing 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. That being said, he continued to show success with his legs, logging 31 yards on 10 carries.

In his first NFL regular season game action in Week 1, the former Ohio State standout went 2-for-2 for 10 yards and notched his first career touchdown on the ground.

Fields will have a tough starting debut against a stout Browns defense. If he can show out as the team’s QB1, Nagy may have to reconsider his plans moving forward. Veteran QB Nick Foles will serve as Fields’ backup this weekend.

In what will now be a highly-anticipated matchup, Fields and the Bears with take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

