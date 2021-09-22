NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Justin Fields News

Chicago Bears fans — the moment has finally arrived

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to notch his first career NFL start against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. After backing up veteran starter Andy Dalton through the first two weeks of the season, the No. 11 overall pick will take over QB1 duties in Week 3.

During a Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton suffered a bone bruise on his knee that knocked him out of the game. While these certainly aren’t the circumstances that the team hoped for, fans are thrilled about the opportunity to see what Fields can do as a starting QB.

Justin Fields will make his first start for the Bears this Sunday pic.twitter.com/eRHdRx2lbG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 22, 2021

JUSTIN FIELDS QB1 pic.twitter.com/IDzHPH1JL8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 22, 2021

Bears' HC Matt Nagy made the announcement that Justin Fields is Chicago's starting QB with the idea to clear out any distractions and speculation about the issue. "We're ready to attack this thing moving forward," Nagy said. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2021

Matt Nagy: “Justin Fields is our starter.” Justin Fields: pic.twitter.com/wtexMMk2li — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) September 22, 2021

Starting QB Justin Fields walking into the Bears locker room like pic.twitter.com/739YXpuwHs — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 22, 2021

5 rookies are slated to start at QB this week (Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Jones, Davis Mills). With exception of 1987 strike season, the only other time 5 rookie QBs started in 1st 3 weeks was 2012 when Luck, RG3, Tannehill, Weeden and Wilson all opened season as starters https://t.co/KL8JtGL1BG — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 22, 2021

Though fans may be excited for now, head coach Matt Nagy has made it very clear that Dalton is expected to return to the starting role once he’s healthy.

While Justin Fields will start on Sunday, Matt Nagy reiterates: "When Andy is healthy, he's our starter." https://t.co/O1n1kQvZBn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 22, 2021

Coming in as relief after Dalton’s injury on Sunday, Fields struggled through the air, completing 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception. That being said, he continued to show success with his legs, logging 31 yards on 10 carries.

In his first NFL regular season game action in Week 1, the former Ohio State standout went 2-for-2 for 10 yards and notched his first career touchdown on the ground.

Fields will have a tough starting debut against a stout Browns defense. If he can show out as the team’s QB1, Nagy may have to reconsider his plans moving forward. Veteran QB Nick Foles will serve as Fields’ backup this weekend.

In what will now be a highly-anticipated matchup, Fields and the Bears with take on the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.