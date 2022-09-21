NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields Routine Change News

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is changing up his routine after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The second-year pro woke up an hour earlier than normal on Thursday to get in some extra film study before Sunday's matchup against the Houston Texans.

"I just hate this feeling of losing. Sunday just hit different," Fields said, per team insider Kevin Fishbain.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this schedule change.

"That’s cool and all I just don’t think it matters. I have a feeling this new regime & Fields are still going to overthink everything. He is a naturally gifted athlete. Just go out there & play ball man, have some fun. Smile, laugh, you don’t need to be buried in the playbook," one fan wrote.

"This is the difference. This is why Justin will be great," another added.

"I love his work ethic and his desire to win. What I think he needs right now, though, is to relax a bit. He's obviously pressing and I think it's hurting his play," another said.

Fields and the Bears got off to a strong start in the 2022 season with a Week 1 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But this past Sunday, the former No. 11 overall pick completed just 7/11 passes for 70 yards and an interception in a 27-10 loss to the Packers.

Fields will look to bounce back in a matchup against the Texans this weekend.