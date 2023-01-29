NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert Announcement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers announced some news regarding quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday.

Herbert underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He is not expected to miss much time and will be cleared for offseason activities, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Herbert is lucky that this surgery was on his non-throwing shoulder. If it was on his right one, he'd be out for the next several months since he wouldn't be able to throw.

Fans are flabbergasted that Herbert was able to play at a high level this season, despite the torn labrum and broken ribs.

"Broken ribs and torn labrum. And still threw for the 2nd most yards. Herbert slander will not be tolerated," another tweet read.

"Carried a team with Broken Ribs, Torn Labrum, and the most depleted roster in football," another tweet read.

Herbert finished the 2022 season completing 68% of his passes for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns.