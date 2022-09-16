NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert Injury News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Justin Herbert has suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has been listed as day-to-day by head coach Brandon Staley.

Herbert suffered this injury late in the Chargers Thursday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The third-year quarterback stayed in for the remainder of the contest, throwing an incredible fourth-quarter touchdown to draw the Chiefs' lead to three.

Despite Herbert's heroic efforts, the Chargers fell 27-24.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this injury news for the young star.

"Day to day with broken ribs. Football is so crazy man," one fan wrote.

"Staley should be fired for letting him back into the game. Could’ve been made much, much worse," another said.

"I mean that was obvious as soon as he was curling up in a ball when he barely got touched. Herbert is tough as nails so I know he only did that because he was in serious pain," another added.

With the injury occurring during last night's game, Herbert has some extra days to recover before the Chargers' Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday.

The team will assess Herbert throughout the next week to determine if he'll be ready to go for practice on Wednesday.

Herbert finished last night's game with 334 yards, three touchdowns and one costly 99-yard pick six.