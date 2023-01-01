NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson, Referee Incident

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson narrowly avoided disaster in Sunday's game.

After getting pushed in the back by a Packers defender, the NFL's leading pass-catcher was extremely frustrated and almost slammed his helmet into the back of an official.

Jefferson still contacted the ref, but wasn't penalized or ejected.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about the incident on Twitter:

"Justin Jefferson to the ref," commented Barstool Sports.

"Justin Jefferson ASSAULTED the ref with his helmet," said ML Football.

"A frustrated Justin Jefferson almost got the ref good on this play," tweeted ClutchPoints.

"Jefferson hit a ref and he wasn't tossed?" another asked.

"Justin Jefferson almost killed the ref (on accident)," said Eric Rosenthal.

"Justin Jefferson coulda broke that ref’s [collarbone]. He should be ejected."

"How can Justin Jefferson hit a ref and stay in the game?" another fan tweeted at the NFL.

Thankfully this play didn't go as badly as it could've.