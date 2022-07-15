NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson's Bold Personal Prediction

Justin Jefferson is ready to be the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Jefferson recently put himself at the No. 2 spot in terms of the best receivers in the league, but he's not satisfied. He's coming for that top spot, which he thinks is owned by Davante Adams.

"After this year, I'll be the best receiver in the NFL. I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now," Jefferson said.

Jefferson has been dynamite since entering the NFL in 2020. He's racked up back-to-back seasons of 1,400 receiving yards or more and also has 17 total touchdown receptions.

Some NFL fans definitely agree with Jefferson.

Jefferson is ready to go out there and show that he's the best of the best. He's on track to be one special player.