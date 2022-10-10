NFL World Reacts To Justin Tucker's Postgame Interview

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 33-27 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Tucker had a hilarious interview after he hit the game-winner to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Tucker, who's widely considered to be the best kicker in NFL history, hit a 43-yarder to get the Ravens to 3-2 overall as time expired. That came after the Bengals took a 17-16 lead with less than two minutes remaining.

After nailing the kick, Tucker called himself a "system kicker" which had NFL fans laughing on social media.

Tucker is already 9-for-9 from field goal range in just five games this season. He also has yet to miss an extra point.

This comes just a few weeks after he signed a contract extension that made him the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

He'll look to try and continue his great start to the season when the Ravens take on the New York Giants next Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.