NFL World Reacts To KaVontae Turpin's Huge Game

KaVontae Turpin looked like a prime Devin Hester for at least one game for the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Turpin was electric on special teams as he had a kickoff return and a punt return for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Turpin played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL earlier this year before inking a deal with the Cowboys.

So far, he's made a strong impression and there's a great chance he'll make the 53-man roster when cuts are due in about a week.

NFL fans were going crazy when Turpin was having a great game on Saturday night.

Turpin will have one more preseason game to fully supplant himself on the 53-man roster.

That game will take place next Friday against the Seattle Seahawks.