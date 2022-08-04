NFL World Reacts To Keenan Allen's Personal Rankings

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In nine NFL seasons, Keenan Allen has seen some of the best wide receivers in the league up close and in person. So naturally, the Chargers wideout has created a ranking.

Appearing on I Am Athlete, Allen let the hot takes fly, starting by declaring that Derek Carr is "the 4th best" quarterback in the AFC West division. From there, he decided to start ranking the five best receivers in the NFL.

Taking the top spot is newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams. Allen placed himself at second - because of course he did.

Taking third was Stefon Diggs, followed by Tyreek Hill and with Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp taking fifth.

As you might imagine, NFL fans took a lot of issue with Allen's ranking. Just about everyone believes that Allen does not belong in the top five, let alone No. 2 in the league:

When healthy, Keenan Allen is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He has five straight Pro Bowls and five 1,000-yard seasons to prove it.

Allen's stellar play has been a major boon for star quarterback Justin Herbert as well. But with just playoff appearances in his nine NFL seasons, Allen has some proving to do if he wants to show the world that he's a true impact player at his position.

