NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore Job Announcement

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After agreeing to part ways with the Dallas Cowboys it didn't take offensive coordinator Kellen Moore long to land on his feet.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Cowboys OC is expected to join the Chargers staff where he'll dial it u for star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Monday.

"#BOLTUP ... I LOVE this hire!!!" a fan replied.

"Justin Herbert with a real offensive play caller f---ing finally," another tweeted.

"Certainly an upgrade for the Chargers... not sure how much of one," said Justin Hopkins.

"This could be interesting for the Chargers," another user commented.

"Less than 24 hours later, Kellen Moore has apparently found his new home," reported CBS' Jett Beachum.

"2022 quarterback target depth: Chargers: 6.3 yds (#32) ... Cowboys*: 8.2 yds (#10) *with Dak Prescott," tweeted Warren Sharp.

What do you make of the move for Moore and the Chargers?