NFL World Reacts To Ken Dorsey, Giants Rumors

Brian Daboll, new head coach of the New York Giants, could be bringing a key Buffalo Bills staffer with him to the Big Apple.

According to multiple reports, Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey could be in play for the Giants’ offensive coordinator position.

Dorsey has played a key role in helping Josh Allen become the superstar he is. The idea is that he could help Giants quarterback Daniel Jones take a similar jump.

Will Dorsey end up in the Big Apple this offseason?

NFL fans are discussing the Ken Dorsey, Giants rumors via Twitter on Saturday.

“idk why Ken Dorsey would leave Buffalo / follow Brian Daboll wherever. He’s in line to be an OC regardless. Staying with Josh Allen would be the best option for him. As a springboard up the coaching ranks,” one fan said.

idk why Ken Dorsey would leave Buffalo / follow Brian Daboll wherever. He’s in line to be an OC regardless. Staying with Josh Allen would be the best option for him. As a springboard up the coaching ranks. — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) January 28, 2022

“#Giants and #Bills both want Ken Dorsey for OC,” reports ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. “Giants have made it abundantly clear to Dorsey, and he wants to be in NY — if the money is right. NY will conduct at least one interview with a minority — and I’m told the organization plans to act swiftly.”