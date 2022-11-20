NFL World Reacts To Kenny Golladay's Catch Sunday

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants celebrates a first down during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The New York Giants finally decided to use Kenny Golladay on Sunday.

Golladay, who's been unhappy with his role in recent weeks, was targeted on a play and got 14 yards on a reception. After he caught the pass, Giants fans gave him a standing ovation.

This had to have felt good for Golladay, especially since he's recorded no catches in his last four games. He was also only targeted six times in those games.

The NFL community is thrilled that Golladay finally made a positive play for his team.

It remains to be seen if Golladay is used a bit more for the remainder of this game.

The Giants are looking for their eighth win of the season as they try and stay in contention for the NFC East title.

This game is currently being regionally televised by FOX.