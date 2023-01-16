NFL World Reacts To Kevin Burkhardt's Performance Sunday

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: R.A. Dickey #43 of the New York Mets is interviewed by Kevin Burkhardt of SNY following his 20th win of the season against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field on September 27, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

The Giants-Vikings game is taking place on FOX on Sunday evening and the network's top broadcasting team is on the call for it.

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are calling the game as this is their first year as the top broadcasting team for FOX. They took over after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN's Monday Night Football.

So far, the NFL community thinks Burkhardt has done a solid job as the play-by-play announcer for this game.

"I'll be the one to say it. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen are a #1 booth," one tweet read.

"Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen have really good chemistry. There’s no reason this booth should be broken up," another tweet read.

Burkhardt is set to call one heck of a fourth quarter as the Giants are clinging to a three-point lead.