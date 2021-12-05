The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Harlan’s Performance Sunday

A general view of the Seattle Seahawks stadium.SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers has been a pretty wild one.

San Francisco leads Seattle, 17-7, late in the first half. It’s been a pretty crazy game so far on the West Coast.

FOX has Kevin Harlan on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on his performance.

Most are loving it.

Hopefully the game gives Harlan some exciting plays to call moving forward.

Seattle and San Francisco are playing on FOX.

