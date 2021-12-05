NFL World Reacts To Kevin Harlan’s Performance Sunday

Sunday afternoon’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers has been a pretty wild one.

San Francisco leads Seattle, 17-7, late in the first half. It’s been a pretty crazy game so far on the West Coast.

FOX has Kevin Harlan on the call of Sunday afternoon’s game. NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on his performance.

Most are loving it.

Kevin Harlan broadcasting this chaotic game makes it 100x better — Alex (@dbs408) December 5, 2021

“BOSA CAME IN LIKE A STEAM ROLLER.” Kevin Harlan is so good. No sarcasm. I love when he’s calling a game. — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) December 5, 2021

Is Kevin Harlan not the most energetic broadcaster ever? So much fun. #FTTB — Donald J Mock ⭐️ (@donaldjmock) December 5, 2021

This has been my favorite game of the season for the sole reason that Kevin Harlan is on the call — Matthew (@mattcarnahan3) December 5, 2021

"Oh, he's as slippery as a raindrop!" Kevin Harlan is as good as it gets. — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 5, 2021

Kevin Harlan on the Call makes the game 100x more 🔥🔥🔥 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 5, 2021

Hopefully the game gives Harlan some exciting plays to call moving forward.

Seattle and San Francisco are playing on FOX.