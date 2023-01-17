NFL World Reacts To Kevin Warren's 'Sole Focus'

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 12: Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren speaks following the cancellation of the men's basketball tournament due to concerns over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 12, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kevin Warren, the newly-hired president/CEO of the Chicago Bears, says he has one "sole focus" when it comes to his new position.

The Big Ten commissioner wants to build a new stadium for the NFL franchise.

For quite some time, the Bears have been hoping to get out of Soldier Field and move to a newly-built stadium in the suburbs of Chicago. It seems that Warren is the man for the job.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Focusing on everything except a winning roster," one fan wrote.

"Wins and losses are for losers. Stadiums is where it's at," another joked.

"Should prob try to win a few games as well," another said.

Warren was successful in bringing a new stadium to Minnesota during his time as COO for the Vikings. He played an integral role in the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, which earned Super Bowl LII hosting rights.

It's believed that Warren's stadium success with the Vikings played a serious role in the team's decision to hire him this offseason.

It doesn't sound like Warren will have much input when it comes to the Bears' No. 1 overall draft pick this year. Instead, he'll focus on bringing a state-of-the-art facility to the outskirts of Chicago.