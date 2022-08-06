Kiko Alonso Retires 1 Day After Signing: NFL World Reacts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Kiko Alonso #54 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

After six NFL seasons with four different teams, linebacker Kiko Alonso has decided to hang up his cleats.

Alonso last played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019, but the team brought him back this offseason hoping to add some second-level depth on defense.

However, according to WWLTV's Brooke Kirchhofer, the former PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year is retiring following one training camp practice.

The NFL world reacted to Alonso calling it a career on social media.

"Good run Kiko," a user replied.

"My unofficial Bills one list wonders," a fan tweeted. "1) Peerless Price 2) Kiko 3) CJ Spiller."

"Bro did them wind sprints and said this ain't for me no more dawg," another laughed.

"I’m pretty sure I lasted longer on my prom night than Kiko did with the Saints," tweeted Barstool NOLA.

"For some reason I will always remember this catch."

"I’ll never forgive him for what he did to Joe Flacco," said Lindsey Ok.

A second round pick of Buffalo in 2013, Kiko Alonso suited up for the Bills, Dolphins, Eagles and Saints over the course of his career.