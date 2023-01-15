NFL World Reacts To Kirk Cousins' Performance On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 05: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts to a play during the first half against the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

It's become a meme through the years that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins can never step up and play great in primetime or the postseason. Well today, he's putting on a damn good show.

In the first half of today's Wild Card game against the New York Giants, Cousins was nearly immaculate, completing 13 of 16 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding another on the ground. His passer rating is a dazzling 121.9 heading into the second half.

The Vikings still trail 17-14 at the half, but Cousins is hardly to blame for that. That can always change, but right now he's getting a ton of respect from around the league.

Postseason trips have been few and far between for Kirk Cousins since he became a starter in 2015. But these past few years with the Minnesota Vikings have really seen him emerge as a bonafide top 15 quarterback - at least when he's not playing in primetime.

Cousins has just one playoff win in his career but just had an historically good season. It's really beginning to feel like the stars have aligned for Cousins to finally have the breakout postseason that fans have always demanded of him.

Will Cousins be able to lead the Vikings to victory today?

