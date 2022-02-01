The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kirk Cousins Trade Speculation

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon.DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The NFL offseason is almost here and there’s the potential for it to have a lot of quarterback movement.

Numerous teams are in need of a starting quarterback for next season, including the Steelers, the Washington Football Team, potentially the Vikings, Raiders, and now the Buccaneers.

Kirk Cousins is expected to be on the market this offseason as the Vikings will have a brand new regime in place. They’ll have no loyalty to Cousins since they didn’t sign him.

The NFL world thinks that Cousins could be a good fit in a Bucs uniform since they are one of the teams that need a quarterback.

Cousins just finished up his fourth season in a Vikings uniform. Despite them not making the playoffs, he still had a strong year as he finished with 4,221 yards through the air, 33 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions.

This was the third time in four seasons that Cousins finished with 4,000+ passing yards. It was also the second-straight season that he threw for 30+ touchdowns.

His value is at an all-time high right now and the Vikings could look to take advantage of that.

