NFL World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's Announcement

Kirk Herbstreit tends to have a good eye for football talent. So when he speaks up about a player it's worth listening to.

Herbstreit has coined former Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener as this year's possible Brock Purdy.

What does he mean by that? He means Haener could be this year's diamond in the rough.

Haener put on a show during the Senior Bowl on Saturday, earning MVP honors in the process.

"You lookin for this years Brock Purdy??…my early odds would favor Jake and the grind he’s been on as a College QB.. No shock he delivered today when it mattered. Congrats Jake," Kirk said.

Brock Purdy was last year's Mr. Irrelevant and began the year as the 49ers' third-string quarterback. Injuries opened the door to playing time, and he went on to lead the Niners to the NFC Championship.

Haener, meanwhile, doesn't get the attention that top quarterback prospects like CJ Stroud or Bryce Young do, but he's extremely talented.

"He looked good in the game today Kirk," one fan said on Haener.

Others aren't buying it, though.

"The odds of anyone being the next Brock Purdy are completely reliant on a guy going to an elite team with an elite system," one Twitter user wrote.

Will Jake Haener be the next Brock Purdy? Only time will tell.