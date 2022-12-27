NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 21, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting.

Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.

He told the team website, “I was late to a meeting, so Coach decided to cut my playing time.”

Fans don't love the most recent development for a team that has struggled this season.

"So Dortch ate into Hollywoods playing time, not Greens," one fan noted.

"Just fine the guy and try to win the game - this isn't college Kliff. Oh wait you weren't a winning coach there either," added another fan.

Others think Brown needs to be accountable for his actions.

"Players need to be professional. Simple as that," a fan said.

What do you think of the news?