NFL World Reacts To Kliff Kingsbury's Punishment Decision
Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown revealed has was punished for showing up late to a team meeting.
Brown was added to the injury report Thursday with a groin injury and was listed as questionable after Friday's practice. The wide receiver was not in the starting lineup and ended up playing under 70-percent of offensive snaps.
He told the team website, “I was late to a meeting, so Coach decided to cut my playing time.”
Fans don't love the most recent development for a team that has struggled this season.
"So Dortch ate into Hollywoods playing time, not Greens," one fan noted.
"Just fine the guy and try to win the game - this isn't college Kliff. Oh wait you weren't a winning coach there either," added another fan.
Others think Brown needs to be accountable for his actions.
"Players need to be professional. Simple as that," a fan said.
