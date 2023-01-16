NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Surprising Admission

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings went out with a whimper on Sunday evening against the New York Giants.

They had their season on the line with a 4th down call and quarterback Kirk Cousins couldn't even get the ball past the sticks. He threw a short route to tight end T.J. Hockensen, who was immediately tackled short of the line to gain.

That gave the Giants their first playoff win since they won the Super Bowl in February of 2012.

Right after the game ended, numerous fans and media pundits took to social media to denounce that play call because it failed to keep the Vikings' season alive. One pundit that didn't do that though, was NFL Network's Kurt Warner.

Warned posted a video to his Twitter and said he understands why Cousins made the decision. He didn't like how there weren't a lot of other options for Cousins to throw to, which is why Cousins dumped it off to Hockensen.

The NFL community really appreciated this insight from the Hall of Fame quarterback.

"This was a great breakdown on the flaws of the play design (and possible route run) on the Minnesota fourth down play yesterday," another tweet read.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell will have the entire offseason to think about what he could've done differently for this play.