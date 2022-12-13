NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray Injury Diagnosis

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals is carted off the field after being injured against the New England Patriots during the first quarter of the game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kyler Murray's 2022 season has officially ended.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback tore his ACL on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots. The injury came on just the third play of the game.

This report comes after Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that the injury appeared to be really serious.

Murray will finish this season with 2,368 yards through the air, 14 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

The NFL community is hoping that Murray will make a full recovery heading into the 2023 season.

"Brutal confirmation for Kyler. Just a devastating blow to him and the Cardinals. Not only does QB1 tear his ACL, but tears it in mid-December, putting the start of next season in jeopardy," Art Stapleton tweeted.

Colt McCoy will likely start in the final four games of the regular season. The first one will come against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 18.