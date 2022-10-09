NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray's Pregame Outfit Today
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing off some of his new money on Sunday.
The recently-extended signal caller rolled up to State Farm Stadium rocking a wild outfit ahead of this afternoon's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Murray is wearing an all lime-green suit with bell-bottom pants.
The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting wardrobe choice.
"Eagles by 20," one fan wrote.
"I’m a eagles fan this afternoon…..put 50 on them please," another said.
"Son dressed like da first lady," another added.
"Kyler. Come on bro lol," another wrote.
Murray and the Cardinals are 2-2 to start the 2022 season. The 25-year-old quarterback has 991 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. He also has two rushing touchdowns on the ground.
The Cardinals are 5.5-point underdogs against the undefeated Eagles this afternoon.