Skip to main content
141
New Articles

NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray's Pregame Outfit Today

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is showing off some of his new money on Sunday.

The recently-extended signal caller rolled up to State Farm Stadium rocking a wild outfit ahead of this afternoon's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Murray is wearing an all lime-green suit with bell-bottom pants.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this interesting wardrobe choice.

"Eagles by 20," one fan wrote.

"I’m a eagles fan this afternoon…..put 50 on them please," another said.

"Son dressed like da first lady," another added.

"Kyler. Come on bro lol," another wrote.

Murray and the Cardinals are 2-2 to start the 2022 season. The 25-year-old quarterback has 991 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on the year. He also has two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

The Cardinals are 5.5-point underdogs against the undefeated Eagles this afternoon.