NFL World Reacts To Kyler Murray’s Pro Bowl Performance

Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray kicked off the Pro Bowl scoring on Sunday. But maybe not in the way he would’ve hoped.

Early in the first quarter, Kyler rolled right and tried to squeeze a ball into a tight window. However, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was there to pick it off and take it back for six.

The NFL world was all over Murray after the interception.

“Another one to the season tally, cause why not?” tweeted Taylor Tannebaum. “Darius Leonard picks off Kyler Murray & returns it for a touchdown. Dodging some really intense tackles out there,” she laughed.

“After nearly throwing an INT to DE Maxx Crosby, Kyler Murray throws a 45 yard pick-6 to LB Darius Leonard,” said USA Today‘s Chuck Harris.

“Does that mean Kyler Murray scored a TD in the Pro Bowl?” asked Cardinals reporter Tyler Drake.

“Kirk Cousins exponentially outplaying Kyler in the Pro Bowl,” one user captioned a meme.

“Kyler Murray throws a pick six to open the scoring! Further evidence to support that the Pro Bowl is a postseason game,” joked Reddit’s CFB page.

We’ll see if K1 can come back and put six of his one on the board.