NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Contract Offer News

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jay Glazer dropped some big news on Lamar Jackson's contract situation on Sunday evening.

The Fox NFL Insider reported that Jackson has been offered more money than Kyler Murray but both sides can't agree on a deal because Jackson wants his fully guaranteed.

Murray got a five-year $230.5 million extension from the Arizona Cardinals last month, which made him the second-highest quarterback paid per season. The deal also includes $103.3 million in guaranteed money.

NFL fans think that Jackson is worth more than Murray and should be given a fully guaranteed deal.

Jackson is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him compile 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His touchdowns and yards would've been way up if he didn't have to miss the final month of the season due to an ankle injury.

In just four seasons, Jackson has thrown for 9,967 yards and 84 touchdowns while also completing 64% of his passes.

It remains to be seen if the two sides can get a deal done before the regular season starts.