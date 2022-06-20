NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Contract Suggestion

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Contract negotiations can get tricky, but they might not need to be for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

NFL insider Josina Anderson thinks Jackson should simply present Deshaun Watson's contract to the Ravens' front office and ask for $10 million more than what he's getting paid.

"If I'm Lamar Jackson I just put Deshaun Watson's contract on the table & say do about ten more million than this, five more million than this and we're good!"

It's obviously not that simple, but Anderson makes a good point.

Jackson can use other player contracts as leverage during negotiations. At that point, the Ravens might not have much of an argument.

However, there's an argument to be made that Watson was overpaid, meaning using his contract as a standard is probably a bit wrong.

"Deshaun reset the QB market but he’s not good enough to have done it," said a fan. "So now all of these QBs are gonna want Deshaun money when they are just plain good. They aren’t spectacular or generational, but they’re going to want Deshaun money."

"Yeah. Absolutely not," one fan tweeted. "Watson was massively overpaid but had better numbers when playing. Lamar coming off a year where he threw 16 tds to 13 ints. I love Lamar but from a business sense, Lamar isn't worth a top 3 QB Contract in the NFL."

Will Jackson get a new contract ahead of the 2022 season?