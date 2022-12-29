NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Injury Situation

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

It doesn't look good for Lamar Jackson's playing chances this Sunday.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback missed his 11th straight practice on Thursday since suffering a sprained PCL a few weeks ago.

If he doesn't play, this would be the fourth-straight game that he'll miss.

Some NFL fans think it makes sense to rest Jackson until the playoffs, while others are wondering if he'll even be available for that game.

"There isn’t a scenario where the ravens DON'T make the playoffs so I’m sure they will rest him until the WC round, but damn…I think he’s with a different team in 2023," one fan tweeted.

"Jackson’s injury timeline remains a mystery. Yet to practice in even a limited capacity," another tweet read.

Tyler Huntley looks primed to start Sunday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Ravens will be looking to give the Steelers their first losing season in the Mike Tomlin era, while the Steelers will be fighting to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.