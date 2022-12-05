NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Injury Timeline

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes against the during the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

There's reportedly some optimism going into Lamar Jackson's MRI on the knee injury he suffered in Sunday's game.

Appearing on "NFL Now" with colleagues Andrew Siciliano and Tom Pelissero, insider Ian Rapoport said the belief is that Jackson suffered a mild knee sprain and could be back soon.

"If he misses time we're probably looking at maybe just one game," RapSheet shared. "That is the hope, that is the belief."

The NFL world reacted to Jackson's anticipated recovery timeline on Monday.

"Sit out the entire season Lamar, this team doesn’t value you. Just sit out and think about the new team that values you. Let’s get it done," a Jets fan politicked.

"Good news," another said.

"Please be true," another fan tweeted.

"Crazy how every time Lamar gets injured it’s because he’s sitting in the pocket and getting cracked smh."

Looks like it'll be Tyler Huntley's show for at least another week as the Ravens look to stay on their playoff pace.