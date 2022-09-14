NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson, Kirk Cousins Pick

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo knows exactly which buttons to push when it comes Wednesday "First Take" partner Stephen A. Smith.

This was especially the case when the topic of who you would rather have in a playoff game Lamar Jackson or Kirk Cousins came up.

"Life on the line... in a big game on the road... Cousins is underrated," Mad Dog said. "He's a lot better than people think he is."

The NFL world reacted to Russo's comments on social media.

"Mad Dog just gave the football Max Kellerman take… he said life on the line???? Kirk Cousins???" one user laughed.

"We live in an amazing moment of human history..." commented ESPN's Kevin Seifert.

"The Lamar convo is getting very disrespectful fr," another said.

"The debates in 2 weeks will be 'Lamar Jackson or Tua Tagovailoa?'" another viewer laughed.

Do we even have to ask who you're taking?