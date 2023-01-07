NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Playoff Update

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson will not be suiting up for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow, but things are looking up for him joining the team for their upcoming playoff trip.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jackson has "a strong chance" to play in the Ravens' Wild Card game next weekend. Jackson has not played or practiced in over a month due to swelling in his knees.

Fortunately, the Ravens were able to get far enough ahead in the playoff race to clinch their ticket to the postseason without Jackson. But after going five straight weeks without scoring 20 points, things aren't sustainable.

The Ravens will be underdogs against the Bengals this Sunday. A win would not only improve their seeding, it would potentially make them a coin toss away from hosting a playoff game.

A loss would relegate them to a lower seed against some combination of the Bengals, Chiefs and Bills.

It's hard to understate how important Lamar Jackson is to everything that the Ravens do. Between his throwing and his running ability, he's basically the main cog in the entire machine.

It's a testament to the Ravens defense that they managed to go 2-2 in his absence. The Ravens D has allowed more than 16 points only once since the bye.

Will Lamar Jackson be back in the Ravens lineup for the playoffs?