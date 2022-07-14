NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Social Media Feud

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a Twitter war broke out between star quarterback Lamar Jackson and former Baltimore Ravens safety Bernard Pollard.

The beef between the two reportedly started when Pollard wrote that Jackson is "not the answer" after a postseason loss. On Tuesday, Pollard said he doesn't see Jackson as a top-10 quarterback when replaying to a post from ESPN's Ryan Clark.

In a later response to a fan, Pollard suggested that no top wide receivers want to play with Jackson. Lamar saw the retort and fired back on social media saying "never heard of you."

Fans immediately flocked to Twitter to react to the Twitter beef.

"The disrespect to LJ is insane... honestly as a WR I would rather play with a QB that can extend plays..plus we've all seen multiple footage of him throwing deep accurate balls with ease," one fan said.

Some fans decided to take a shot at Pollard too. "Bernard Pollard is only known for tearing Tom Brady’s ACL," one fan said.

Others chose to support Jackson. "Multiple WRs have shown interest in Baltimore. Baltimore just hasn’t wanted to spend a lot of money on WRs. It has nothing to do with Lamar," a fan said.

Who do you side with?