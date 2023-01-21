NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson Trade Rumor

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 04: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

NFL teams around the league believe that the Baltimore Ravens could trade superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson if they can't reach a contract agreement this offseason, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson just finished the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to sign a longterm deal.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this trade possibility.

"He’s staying. Quit getting ur hopes up," one fan said.

"Listen, if Lamar becomes available, you trade everything you have. Do whatever it takes," another added.

"Good. Get my guy outta Baltimore!!" another wrote.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is confident that Jackson will be back in Baltimore for the 2023 season, but failed contract negotiations would derail that hope. If the two sides can't come to an agreement on a longterm deal, the Ravens could hit Jackson with a franchise tag or explore trade options.

Stay tuned for updates on Jackson's contract situation throughout the offseason.